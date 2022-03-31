Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Price Target Lowered to $200.00 at HC Wainwright

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $300.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.29.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

NASDAQ:VIR traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.97. 81,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,398,276. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.82. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of -0.97. Vir Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $20.52 and a 12-month high of $58.00.

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.32. Vir Biotechnology had a net margin of 48.26% and a return on equity of 57.20%. The business had revenue of $812.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.83) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46771.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $567,318.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $185,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,383 shares of company stock valued at $1,909,371 over the last quarter. 30.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIR. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,761,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,721,000 after purchasing an additional 149,170 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,308,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,248,000 after purchasing an additional 148,420 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,915,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,942,000 after purchasing an additional 15,809 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,620,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,731,000 after purchasing an additional 483,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,528,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,852,000 after purchasing an additional 240,241 shares during the last quarter. 71.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.