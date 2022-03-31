Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) CTO Sells $68,932.48 in Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) CTO Ann M. Hanly sold 2,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $68,932.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Vir Biotechnology stock remained flat at $$25.91 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 125,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,276. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of -0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.08 and its 200-day moving average is $35.82. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $812.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.90 million. Vir Biotechnology had a net margin of 48.26% and a return on equity of 57.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46771.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.83) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIR. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 79.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 13,892 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 37.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 139,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,612,000 after purchasing an additional 38,141 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 55.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VIR. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised Vir Biotechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.29.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

