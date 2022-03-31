Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) CTO Sells $68,932.48 in Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) CTO Ann M. Hanly sold 2,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $68,932.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of Vir Biotechnology stock remained flat at $$25.91 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 125,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,276. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of -0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.08 and its 200-day moving average is $35.82. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00.
Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $812.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.90 million. Vir Biotechnology had a net margin of 48.26% and a return on equity of 57.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46771.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.83) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VIR. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised Vir Biotechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.29.
About Vir Biotechnology (Get Rating)
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vir Biotechnology (VIR)
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.