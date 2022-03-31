Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Vipshop from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vipshop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, CLSA decreased their target price on Vipshop from $11.80 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.89.

VIPS stock opened at $9.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.91. Vipshop has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $33.97. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.58.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $2.23. Vipshop had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $35.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Vipshop will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIPS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop in the fourth quarter worth about $115,268,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 65.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,106,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,797,383 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Vipshop by 7,924.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,699,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,351,000 after buying an additional 4,640,751 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vipshop by 94.0% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 9,076,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,111,000 after buying an additional 4,397,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vipshop by 17.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,688,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,172,000 after buying an additional 3,723,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

