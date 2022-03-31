VINchain Price Tops $0.0062 on Major Exchanges (VIN)

VINchain (VIN) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. One VINchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. VINchain has a total market cap of $3.69 million and $276,254.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VINchain has traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VINchain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003642 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00036784 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.11 or 0.00108431 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

VINchain Profile

VINchain (VIN) is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. VINchain’s official website is vinchain.io . The official message board for VINchain is vinchain.io/blog . The Reddit community for VINchain is https://reddit.com/r/VinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

Buying and Selling VINchain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VINchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VINchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VINchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VINchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.