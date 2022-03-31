Vicat (OTCMKTS:SDCVF) Cut to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of Vicat (OTCMKTS:SDCVF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SDCVF. Barclays dropped their price objective on Vicat from €52.00 ($57.14) to €50.00 ($54.95) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Vicat in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of SDCVF stock remained flat at $$39.72 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 37 shares, compared to its average volume of 436. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.82. Vicat has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $51.01.

Vicat SA produces and sells cement, ready-mixed concrete, and aggregates. The company operates in three segments: Cement, Concrete & Aggregates, and Other Products & Services. It offers various cement products, including Portland cement, Portland composite cement, blast furnace cement, slag cement, and Pozzolan cement for the general contractors, such as concrete mixers; manufacturers of precast concrete products; construction and public works contractors; local authorities; residential property developers or master masons; and construction material wholesalers or retail chains.

