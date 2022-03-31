Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Downgraded to “Underweight” at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Vesuvius (LON:VSVS – Get Rating) to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 375 ($4.91) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 485 ($6.35).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 475 ($6.22) price objective on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vesuvius currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 519.14 ($6.80).

VSVS traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 340.80 ($4.46). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,582,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,396. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 404.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 449.88. The firm has a market cap of £924.30 million and a P/E ratio of 9.09. Vesuvius has a 12 month low of GBX 322.60 ($4.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 595 ($7.79). The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.40.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a GBX 15 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This is a boost from Vesuvius’s previous dividend of $6.20. This represents a yield of 4.01%. Vesuvius’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.46%.

In other news, insider Guy Young sold 8,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 395 ($5.17), for a total transaction of £35,399.90 ($46,371.36).

About Vesuvius

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

