Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Shares Gap Up to $23.22

Shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.22, but opened at $24.35. Verve Therapeutics shares last traded at $24.99, with a volume of 1,982 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VERV. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Verve Therapeutics from $58.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verve Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 19th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.33.

Get Verve Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.22.

Verve Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.10). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Burt A. Adelman purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.38 per share, for a total transaction of $85,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sekar Kathiresan sold 1,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $74,613.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,458 shares of company stock worth $6,291,367 in the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,243,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,848,000 after purchasing an additional 299,015 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 5,726.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 10,246 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verve Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verve Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.