Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VTNR. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Vertex Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Vertex Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of Vertex Energy stock opened at $8.61 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.91 million, a P/E ratio of -23.27 and a beta of 1.60. Vertex Energy has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $14.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Vertex Energy ( NASDAQ:VTNR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.16). Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 91.33% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Analysts predict that Vertex Energy will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTNR. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 6,770.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the second quarter valued at $137,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

