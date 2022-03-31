Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) traded up 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.81 and last traded at $16.74. 25,748 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 862,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.67.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Verra Mobility in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verra Mobility currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.33 and a 200 day moving average of $15.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.40 and a beta of 1.33.

In other Verra Mobility news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 4,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $70,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter worth about $166,947,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,412,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,234,000 after buying an additional 292,520 shares during the period. Scopia Capital Management LP increased its position in Verra Mobility by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 7,507,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,838,000 after purchasing an additional 609,782 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Verra Mobility by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,473,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,888,000 after purchasing an additional 23,752 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Verra Mobility by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,306,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,039,000 after purchasing an additional 290,038 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

About Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

