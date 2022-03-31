Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Short Interest Update

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,400 shares, a decrease of 33.6% from the February 28th total of 86,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 75,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

In other Verona Pharma news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 52,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total value of $38,000.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 74,136 shares of company stock valued at $55,015 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 9.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,294,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,531,000 after purchasing an additional 382,198 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $2,715,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Verona Pharma by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verona Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. 61.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VRNA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Verona Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of Verona Pharma stock opened at $5.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $317.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a current ratio of 5.09. Verona Pharma has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $9.15.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma Plc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of respiratory diseases. Its lead product candidate, ensifentrine, has the potential to be the first therapy for the treatment of respiratory diseases that combines bronchodilator and anti-inflammatory activities in one compound.

