Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Separately, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Verastem in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.75.

Get Verastem alerts:

Shares of VSTM stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,891,494. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.13. Verastem has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $4.94. The company has a market cap of $262.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.84.

Verastem ( NASDAQ:VSTM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Verastem had a negative return on equity of 74.56% and a negative net margin of 3,468.09%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verastem will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Verastem by 191.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 209,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 137,485 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Verastem by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 510,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 139,335 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Verastem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Verastem by 2,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 87,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Verastem by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 12,507 shares in the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verastem (Get Rating)

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.