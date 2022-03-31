Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Short Interest Update

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 397,700 shares, a growth of 39.1% from the February 28th total of 286,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

VERA opened at $22.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.35 and a 200-day moving average of $21.66. The company has a market capitalization of $473.88 million and a P/E ratio of -1.65. Vera Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $37.11.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.34). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vera Therapeutics will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VERA shares. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

In other Vera Therapeutics news, major shareholder Sofinnova Venture Partners X, bought 266,666 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,999,990.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 228.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

