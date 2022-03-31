Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

VRA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Vera Bradley from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vera Bradley from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.67.

VRA stock opened at $7.77 on Thursday. Vera Bradley has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $13.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.08 million, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.88.

Vera Bradley ( NASDAQ:VRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $149.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.43 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. Vera Bradley’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Vera Bradley will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the third quarter worth $69,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley during the third quarter worth $96,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Vera Bradley by 23.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

About Vera Bradley (Get Rating)

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets, and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States, verabradley.com, the Vera Bradley online outlet site, and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

