Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $26.43

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.43 and traded as high as $29.50. Veeco Instruments shares last traded at $29.44, with a volume of 915,151 shares.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.57.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.90 and a beta of 1.33.

Veeco Instruments ( NASDAQ:VECO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.97 million. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VECO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Veeco Instruments by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Veeco Instruments by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Veeco Instruments by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 183,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after buying an additional 17,380 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $442,000. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO)

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.