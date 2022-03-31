Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vaxxinity Inc. is a biotechnology company pioneering a new class of immunotherapeutic vaccines to democratize health. Vaxxinity Inc. is based in DALLAS, Texas. “

Get Vaxxinity alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Vaxxinity in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Vaxxinity in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

VAXX opened at $4.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 5.61. Vaxxinity has a one year low of $3.44 and a one year high of $22.77.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $382,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $489,000.

About Vaxxinity (Get Rating)

Vaxxinity Inc is a biotechnology company pioneering a new class of immunotherapeutic vaccines to democratize health. Vaxxinity Inc is based in DALLAS, Texas.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vaxxinity (VAXX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxxinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxxinity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.