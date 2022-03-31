Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vaxart, Inc. is a clinical-stage company developing a range of oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary delivery platform. The company’s vaccines are administered using convenient room temperature-stable tablets that can be stored and shipped without refrigeration and eliminate risk of needle-stick injury. Its development programs are oral tablet vaccines designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for human papillomavirus. Vaxart, Inc., formerly known as Aviragen Therapeutics, is based in South San Francisco, United States. “

NASDAQ VXRT opened at $4.99 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.18. The stock has a market cap of $627.79 million, a PE ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 0.42. Vaxart has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $11.11.

Vaxart ( NASDAQ:VXRT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). Vaxart had a negative net margin of 7,900.22% and a negative return on equity of 36.68%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. The company’s revenue was down 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Vaxart will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VXRT. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 1,171.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 447.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 7,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart Company Profile

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

