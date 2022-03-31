Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Position Cut by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VBK. City Holding Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $300,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $728,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK traded down $0.94 on Thursday, reaching $250.26. 10,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,918. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $222.50 and a fifty-two week high of $306.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $241.75 and its 200-day moving average is $268.91.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

