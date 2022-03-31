Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Sold by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) by 94.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,719 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $51.39 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.76. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $50.59 and a 12-month high of $52.82.

