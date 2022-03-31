Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,116 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $3,963,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,785,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,599,000 after purchasing an additional 313,651 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 214,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,228,000 after purchasing an additional 13,833 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $82,000.

BIV stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.97. The company had a trading volume of 15,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,501. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.90 and a one year high of $91.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.96.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

