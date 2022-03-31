Van ECK Associates Corp Has $5.08 Million Stake in Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its stake in Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,259,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218,293 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Galiano Gold were worth $5,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Galiano Gold by 657.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 554,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 481,007 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in Galiano Gold by 10.9% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 8,406,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after acquiring an additional 826,807 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Galiano Gold by 6.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,844,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 171,253 shares during the last quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Galiano Gold during the third quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Galiano Gold by 159.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 38,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

GAU stock opened at $0.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $125.07 million, a PE ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average is $0.71.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Galiano Gold from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Galiano Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galiano Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.83.

About Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

