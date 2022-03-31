Van ECK Associates Corp Has $4.40 Million Holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,165 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $4,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 217.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

NYSE:KRC opened at $77.83 on Thursday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $60.37 and a 12-month high of $79.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.84.

Kilroy Realty ( NYSE:KRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.46). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 65.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.81%.

KRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

In other news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 3,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $250,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.