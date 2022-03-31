Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,883 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,631,821 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,279,730,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,032,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,755,148,000 after acquiring an additional 30,079 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,422,443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,928,520,000 after acquiring an additional 126,285 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,826,682,000 after acquiring an additional 20,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,041,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,413,766,000 after acquiring an additional 45,810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $900.00 to $800.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $840.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,570.00 to $833.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,770.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,145.45.

Shares of SHOP opened at $705.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $88.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a current ratio of 12.15. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $510.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1,762.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $736.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,177.04.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 63.20% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

