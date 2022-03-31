Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Stock Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,536 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in NICE were worth $4,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in NICE by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,114,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,020,788,000 after acquiring an additional 187,261 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in NICE by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,230,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,201,682,000 after acquiring an additional 138,903 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 26.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,958,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,431,000 after buying an additional 407,633 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,689,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,977,000 after buying an additional 13,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 1.3% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,346,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,312,000 after buying an additional 17,524 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $221.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $233.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.03. NICE Ltd. has a twelve month low of $199.32 and a twelve month high of $319.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.26, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.87.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.16). NICE had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $515.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NICE. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of NICE from $314.00 to $306.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of NICE from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of NICE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NICE in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NICE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.13.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

