Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 4,039 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,985 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,039 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $4,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 108.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth $42,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 245.1% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.92.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $78.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.44. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.53 and a 1-year high of $110.45. The company has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.68.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.37. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 7.22%.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $36,149.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total transaction of $92,710.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,545 shares of company stock valued at $482,980. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile (Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

