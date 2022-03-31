urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. urban-gro had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. urban-gro updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

UGRO opened at $10.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $115.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.48. urban-gro has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $17.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.06.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UGRO shares. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of urban-gro in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of urban-gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Small Cap Consu reissued a “buy” rating on shares of urban-gro in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

In other news, CEO Bradley John Nattrass sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $164,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of urban-gro by 361.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 74,586 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of urban-gro by 176.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 73,100 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of urban-gro by 482.5% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 76,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 63,448 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of urban-gro during the second quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of urban-gro during the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.35% of the company’s stock.

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

