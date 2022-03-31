Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on UPLD. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Upland Software from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Upland Software from $58.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Upland Software from $44.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Upland Software from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Get Upland Software alerts:

Shares of UPLD opened at $17.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Upland Software has a 52-week low of $15.08 and a 52-week high of $53.00.

Upland Software ( NASDAQ:UPLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $75.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.44 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 19.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Upland Software will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPLD. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Upland Software by 418.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,695 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after purchasing an additional 101,441 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Upland Software by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Upland Software by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 7,863 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA grew its position in Upland Software by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 67,576 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in Upland Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $852,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

About Upland Software (Get Rating)

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.