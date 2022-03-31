Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on UPLD. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Upland Software from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Upland Software from $58.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Upland Software from $44.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Upland Software from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.
Shares of UPLD opened at $17.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Upland Software has a 52-week low of $15.08 and a 52-week high of $53.00.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPLD. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Upland Software by 418.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,695 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after purchasing an additional 101,441 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Upland Software by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Upland Software by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 7,863 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA grew its position in Upland Software by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 67,576 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in Upland Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $852,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.
About Upland Software
Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.
