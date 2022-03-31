Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.85.

UTI stock opened at $9.05 on Thursday. Universal Technical Institute has a twelve month low of $5.34 and a twelve month high of $9.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $298.38 million, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.76.

Universal Technical Institute ( NYSE:UTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.26. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $105.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTI. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 9,637 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 24,192 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 854.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 216,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 194,013 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 97,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. 69.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of postsecondary education. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, as well as welders and CNC machining technicians.

