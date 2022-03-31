Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on UHS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Monday. They issued an underweight rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Universal Health Services from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Universal Health Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $154.58.

NYSE:UHS traded up $0.48 on Monday, hitting $146.05. 4,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,185. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.06. Universal Health Services has a 52 week low of $116.23 and a 52 week high of $165.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.43.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 6.77%.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to reacquire up to 12.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $41,786.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $199,971.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,099,131 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $531,493,000 after buying an additional 502,100 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,811,217 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $494,162,000 after buying an additional 321,368 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,269,854 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $294,310,000 after buying an additional 307,066 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 90.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,248,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $321,675,000 after buying an additional 1,067,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 4.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,053,415 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $284,103,000 after buying an additional 83,554 shares in the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

