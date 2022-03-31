Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on UNVR. Bank of America raised shares of Univar Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.13.

Univar Solutions stock opened at $32.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.76. Univar Solutions has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Univar Solutions will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Univar Solutions news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 2,326 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $67,454.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.97 per share, with a total value of $92,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $347,510 and have sold 29,942 shares valued at $913,845. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNVR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Univar Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 210,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 76,161 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 19,663 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,101,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,234,000 after purchasing an additional 244,631 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

