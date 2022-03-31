UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target Increased to $565.00 by Analysts at Barclays

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $495.00 to $565.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on UNH. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $506.43.

Shares of UNH traded down $4.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $516.69. The stock had a trading volume of 78,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,428,439. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $360.55 and a 52 week high of $521.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $484.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $461.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.87.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 21.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.08%.

In other news, Director Paul R. Garcia bought 2,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $464.97 per share, with a total value of $997,825.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total transaction of $2,347,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,123,890 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth $439,000. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,481,120,000 after buying an additional 768,188 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 9,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,609,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 31,388 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,265,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

