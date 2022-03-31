United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Position Decreased by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management cut its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,175,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,029,020,000 after acquiring an additional 295,726 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,459,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,540,515,000 after buying an additional 219,836 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,365,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,523,349,000 after buying an additional 207,310 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,396,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,164,827,000 after buying an additional 150,239 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,342,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,155,001,000 after buying an additional 54,938 shares during the period. 56.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Vertical Research lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.75.

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total value of $1,455,460.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,125.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UPS opened at $220.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $212.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.07. The company has a market capitalization of $191.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.66 and a 1-year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 96.17% and a net margin of 13.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 41.39%.

About United Parcel Service (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

