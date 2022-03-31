United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Short Interest Up 48.5% in March

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,210,000 shares, a growth of 48.5% from the February 28th total of 13,610,000 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 14,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

UAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. MKM Partners raised United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on United Airlines from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on United Airlines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

United Airlines stock opened at $45.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.40. United Airlines has a 1 year low of $30.54 and a 1 year high of $61.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.04.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 7.97% and a negative return on equity of 87.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 140.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($7.00) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Airlines will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in United Airlines by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,496,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $459,525,000 after purchasing an additional 334,272 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in United Airlines by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,675,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $365,102,000 after purchasing an additional 831,326 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United Airlines by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,026,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $263,454,000 after purchasing an additional 155,874 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in United Airlines by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,178,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $198,762,000 after purchasing an additional 215,816 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in United Airlines by 817.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,921,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,508 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

