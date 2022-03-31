Unifi Protocol DAO Price Reaches $6.51 (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can now be bought for $6.51 or 0.00014209 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market cap of $26.71 million and approximately $30.59 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Unifi Protocol DAO alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.53 or 0.00208644 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001015 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00029136 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.01 or 0.00412802 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00053306 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00009802 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

About Unifi Protocol DAO

UNFI uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 8,729,042 coins and its circulating supply is 4,105,405 coins. The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Buying and Selling Unifi Protocol DAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifi Protocol DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unifi Protocol DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unifi Protocol DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.