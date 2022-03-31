Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Santander downgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Grupo Santander cut Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $4.60 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ultrapar Participações currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.92.

Shares of NYSE UGP opened at $3.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.65. Ultrapar Participações has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $4.34.

Ultrapar Participações ( NYSE:UGP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 0.71%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), retail pharmacy, specialty chemicals and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma and Others.

