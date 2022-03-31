UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 37.74% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of UiPath from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on UiPath from $52.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on UiPath from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on UiPath from $56.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.52.

UiPath stock opened at $29.04 on Thursday. UiPath has a 52 week low of $23.93 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.86.

UiPath ( NASDAQ:PATH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The healthcare company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.25 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that UiPath will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $71,066.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rich Wong sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $2,822,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 206,730 shares of company stock worth $8,074,148.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATH. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of UiPath by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 26,902,940 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,160,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969,072 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in UiPath by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,615,356 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $759,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,987 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in UiPath by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,513,378 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $718,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,307 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in UiPath by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,437,445 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $277,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,742 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UiPath by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,217,393 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $225,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,056 shares during the last quarter. 51.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

