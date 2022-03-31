UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The healthcare company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.25 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. UiPath updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of UiPath stock traded down $2.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.04. The stock had a trading volume of 8,847,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,713,775. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.86. UiPath has a 1 year low of $23.93 and a 1 year high of $90.00.

In related news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 9,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $409,412.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ted Kummert sold 17,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $747,446.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,730 shares of company stock worth $8,074,148 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in UiPath by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,217,393 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $225,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,056 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in UiPath by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,134,078 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $48,913,000 after acquiring an additional 305,655 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in UiPath by 3,544.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 738,313 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $31,843,000 after acquiring an additional 718,052 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in UiPath by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 268,017 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $11,560,000 after acquiring an additional 136,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in UiPath by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 225,382 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $9,721,000 after acquiring an additional 42,713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PATH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of UiPath from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of UiPath from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of UiPath from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst says his price target cut reflects his updated discount cash flow model, but he also recommends that investors take advantage of the broad weakness that has impacted software as an attractive buying opportunity to buy UiPath for its long-term compounding growth story. Tillman further points to the company’s record net new ARR, “constructive” Q4 outlook, and a variety of new innovations in the pipeline such as automation bots for Mac users, multi-cloud multi-platform capabilities, automation cloud traction, and task/process mining. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.05.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

