UBS Group Reiterates “€58.00” Price Target for Basf (ETR:BAS)

UBS Group set a €58.00 ($63.74) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BAS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €72.00 ($79.12) price target on shares of Basf in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($68.13) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €74.00 ($81.32) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($93.41) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €110.00 ($120.88) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Basf has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €76.07 ($83.59).

Shares of BAS stock opened at €53.29 ($58.56) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €60.83 and a 200-day moving average price of €62.24. Basf has a 52 week low of €47.23 ($51.90) and a 52 week high of €72.88 ($80.09). The firm has a market capitalization of $48.95 billion and a PE ratio of 8.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

