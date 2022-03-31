UBS Group Lowers Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Price Target to CHF 3,850

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at UBS Group from CHF 4,050 to CHF 3,850 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

GVDNY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Givaudan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,038.48.

OTCMKTS:GVDNY traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.13. The stock had a trading volume of 18,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.47. Givaudan has a 12-month low of $74.65 and a 12-month high of $105.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.80.

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the following segments: Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance and Beauty segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of fragrance and beauty products into three global business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products, and Fragrance Ingredients and Active Beauty.

