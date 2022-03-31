U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $505.42 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) will report sales of $505.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Xpress Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $474.84 million and the highest is $538.00 million. U.S. Xpress Enterprises posted sales of $450.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will report full-year sales of $2.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow U.S. Xpress Enterprises.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.11). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 0.56%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered U.S. Xpress Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $9.25.

In other news, Director Michael L. Ducker acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Max L. Fuller acquired 147,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.02 per share, with a total value of $593,854.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 195,243 shares of company stock worth $770,279. Insiders own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 92.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 241.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 2,614.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 6,536 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

USX traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $3.92. 5,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,097. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.91 million, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.24. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a 12 month low of $3.07 and a 12 month high of $12.33.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

US Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates through the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involved in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

