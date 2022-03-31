Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,690,000 shares, an increase of 54.1% from the February 28th total of 4,340,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

In related news, Director Noel W. White sold 50,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.21, for a total transaction of $4,990,759.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 11,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total value of $1,117,621.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,290 shares of company stock worth $8,558,443. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 122.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 9,249 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.4% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 42,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 22.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 16.2% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 25.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSN opened at $88.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Tyson Foods has a 1-year low of $69.88 and a 1-year high of $100.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.70.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.97. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 18.16%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSN. Barclays cut Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Stephens increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.22.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

