Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.44 Billion

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2022

Brokerages expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSNGet Rating) will announce sales of $12.44 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.28 billion and the highest is $12.59 billion. Tyson Foods posted sales of $11.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full-year sales of $51.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $51.00 billion to $51.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $52.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $51.41 billion to $52.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tyson Foods.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSNGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.97. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays cut Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.22.

Shares of TSN opened at $88.71 on Thursday. Tyson Foods has a 52 week low of $69.88 and a 52 week high of $100.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.16%.

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 22,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,965,262.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $484,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,558,443 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Tyson Foods by 69.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

