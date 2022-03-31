Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Given New $51.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Loop Capital from $65.00 to $51.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TWTR. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Twitter from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Twitter from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Twitter from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Twitter from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a peer perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of Twitter in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.88.

Shares of TWTR remained flat at $$39.00 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,231,420. Twitter has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $73.34. The company has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a PE ratio of -130.00 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 5.89.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.17. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twitter will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Twitter announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the social networking company to purchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $207,942.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $161,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,614 shares of company stock worth $744,993. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Twitter by 40.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in Twitter by 2.0% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,347 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Twitter by 0.3% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 66,823 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Twitter by 4.4% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Twitter by 1.2% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 17,634 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted ads and Twitter amplify, follower ads, and Twitter takeover; Tips to directly send small one-time payments on Twitter using various payment methods, including bitcoin; Super Follows, a paid monthly subscription, which includes bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with creators on Twitter; and Ticketed Spaces to support creators on Twitter for their time and effort in hosting, speaking, and moderating the public conversation on Twitter Spaces.

