TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 198,800 shares, a growth of 31.5% from the February 28th total of 151,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 397.6 days.

TV Asahi stock opened at $12.12 on Thursday. TV Asahi has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $12.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.83.

TV Asahi Company Profile (Get Rating)

TV Asahi Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in television (TV) broadcasting business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through TV Broadcasting Business, Music Publication Business, and Other Businesses segments. Its TV broadcasting business comprises time sales, spot sales, special programs, and sports broadcast activities; and other businesses include internet-related businesses, TV shopping programs, and special events.

