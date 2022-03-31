Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Shares Gap Up to $3.82

Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.82, but opened at $3.91. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. shares last traded at $3.87, with a volume of 1,092 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently commented on TKC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from 19.30 to 22.10 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.10.

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.87.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. ( NYSE:TKC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $947.78 million for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 20.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,779,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,825 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 155.0% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 697,655 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 424,078 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 366.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 481,549 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 378,264 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 72,717.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 364,089 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 363,589 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,443,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile (NYSE:TKC)

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

