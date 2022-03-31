Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of Tuniu stock opened at $0.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $118.14 million, a P/E ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.19. Tuniu has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.80.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tuniu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tuniu in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Tuniu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Tuniu by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 679,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 196,523 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tuniu during the 4th quarter worth $1,403,000. 23.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tuniu Corp. is an online leisure travel company, which engages in the provision of travel-related services in China. The company offers packaged tours, including organized tours and self guided tours, and also travel-related services for leisure travelers. Its product portfolio consists of organized tours, self-guided tours, and tickets for various domestic and overseas tourist attractions.

