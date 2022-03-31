TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

TRST opened at $32.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.27. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1 year low of $29.78 and a 1 year high of $41.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.96 million, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.06.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY ( NASDAQ:TRST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 33.09%. The company had revenue of $44.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 million. As a group, research analysts predict that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, EVP Kevin M. Curley purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.99 per share, for a total transaction of $33,990.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the fourth quarter worth about $730,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 148.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 8,626 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 206,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,890,000 after purchasing an additional 9,794 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. 64.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

