TrueFi (TRU) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11.64 Million

TrueFi (TRU) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. TrueFi has a total market cap of $136.76 million and approximately $11.64 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TrueFi has traded up 23.1% against the US dollar. One TrueFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000527 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003603 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00036844 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.53 or 0.00109036 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

TrueFi Coin Profile

TrueFi (CRYPTO:TRU) is a coin. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,441,129,427 coins and its circulating supply is 548,956,194 coins. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io . The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

TrueFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

