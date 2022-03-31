Troy Income & Growth Trust (LON:TIGT) Insider Brigid Sutcliffe Acquires 8,000 Shares

Troy Income & Growth Trust (LON:TIGT – Get Rating) insider Brigid Sutcliffe purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 77 ($1.01) per share, for a total transaction of £6,160 ($8,069.16).

LON:TIGT traded up GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 77 ($1.01). The company had a trading volume of 304,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,379. The company has a market capitalization of £237.20 million and a PE ratio of 10.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 74.71 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 77.33. Troy Income & Growth Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 67.80 ($0.89) and a 52 week high of GBX 83 ($1.09).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a GBX 0.49 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Troy Income & Growth Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.37%.

Troy Income & Growth Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Personal Assets Trust Administration Company Limited. It is co-managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

