trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.95.

TRVG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on trivago in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on trivago from $2.85 to $2.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded trivago from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded trivago from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on trivago in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.65 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVG opened at $2.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.26 and its 200 day moving average is $2.35. The stock has a market cap of $853.63 million, a P/E ratio of 59.50 and a beta of 1.66. trivago has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $4.74.

trivago ( NASDAQ:TRVG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $105.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.46 million. trivago had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 2.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that trivago will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRVG. CSS LLC IL grew its position in trivago by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 36,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in trivago by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 162,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in trivago during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in trivago by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in trivago by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 59,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 26,906 shares during the period. 9.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 53 localized websites and apps in 31 languages.

