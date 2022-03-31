Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) PT Lowered to C$50.00 at CIBC

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by CIBC from C$61.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$57.56.

TSU traded up C$0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$34.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,995. The stock has a market cap of C$1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$36.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$41.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60. Trisura Group has a twelve month low of C$27.07 and a twelve month high of C$49.43.

Trisura Group ( TSE:TSU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$106.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$102.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Trisura Group will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Trisura Group Company Profile

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

